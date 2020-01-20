Open a music app and watch the queue subtly shift after you skip two downtempo tracks; click a thriller trailer...
THE BIG STORY
Immersive and Multimedia Experiences in Contemporary Art
Visitors now step into rooms where 20,000-lumen projectors wash walls with moving color, spatial audio follows them like a spotlight,...
Multimodal Generative AI: How Text, Image and Audio Converge
Ask a model to summarize a PDF, explain a chart within it, and read a paragraph aloud in a specific...
Urban Health: Shaping the Future of Fitness and Wellbeing
Beneath skyline cranes and cycling lanes, a new rule of thumb is emerging: the average urbanite can cut cardiometabolic risk...
FEED
How Generative AI Is Powering Personalized Entertainment
Immersive and Multimedia Experiences in Contemporary Art
Multimodal Generative AI: How Text, Image and Audio Converge
The Future of AI Hardware: Chips, Architectures, and Edge to Cloud
In AI training today, a single accelerator can stream multiple terabytes per second from stacked memory while drawing hundreds of...
Books as Collectibles: The Art of Design, Format, and Value
Run your fingers over a clothbound spine with foil-stamped type, then compare it to a glue-only paperback: the weight, stiffness,...
Measuring AI Performance: My Guide from Testing to Quality Control
When a customer-support assistant I deployed began fielding 18,000 chats per week, two numbers decided whether we kept it online:...
Sustainable Beauty Meets Everyday Minimalism: A Practical Guide
One 60–80 g shampoo bar can replace two to three 250 ml plastic bottles, and the average adult uses around...
Rebuilding Data Infrastructure for AI Success: My Playbook
In the past three years I’ve shipped AI systems that served 40ms fraud scores, refreshed a 2-billion vector index nightly,...
TRENDING STORIES
How Generative AI Is Powering Personalized Entertainment
Immersive and Multimedia Experiences in Contemporary Art
Travel with Purpose: Why Slow Journeys Are Gaining Momentum
In practical terms, slow travel swaps a 2-hour flight and three hotel check-ins for a single base, regional trains or...
Science Behind the Scenes: How Tech Is Changing Perception
Everyday tech now edits your senses: a VR headset at 90 Hz can suppress nausea that a 60 Hz panel...
The Business of Being Famous: Build, Monetize, Protect Your Brand
A single sponsored Instagram post from a global A‑lister can cost mid-six to low-seven figures, yet one tequila brand co-founded...
Micro-Moments and Niche Content: Capture High-Intent Demand
One commuter searches “how to silence Slack for one hour” during a 90‑second elevator ride; a field tech scans a...
The Impatience Economy: Why We Expect Everything Now
Two clicks to buy, 10–30 minutes to deliver, and a refund that posts before the box is scanned: these are...
Influencers Are the New Celebrities: A How-To Guide for Brands
Two platforms—YouTube (~2+ billion monthly users) and TikTok (~1+ billion)—turned bedroom studios into global stages. A single short video can...
Multimodal Generative AI: How Text, Image and Audio Converge
The Future of AI Hardware: Chips, Architectures, and Edge to Cloud
Robots and Autonomy: Separating Science from Sci‑Fi
A factory can run 24/7 with fleets of mobile robots gliding at 1.5 m/s, yet the very same machines can...
Fiction as a Mirror: How Stories Reflect Society, Power, and Tech
A novelist invents a “spice” that enables faster‑than‑light navigation; a TV episode gamifies social reputation with five-star ratings. Both are...